Chandigarh: Workshop held on energy conservation in building codes

A capacity-building workshop on the Punjab Energy Conservation Building Code (PECBC) was held at the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTR) in Sector 26 on Friday.

The PECBC is a document that contains all the energy performance requirements and specifications for commercial buildings that are to be constructed in Punjab. According to the Punjab Energy Development Agency Assistant General Manager Balkar Singh, this can save up to 40% electricity or 18 million units if implemented properly. The code was authored by Surinder Bahga and Archana Chaudhary of the Indian Institute of Architects, Chandigarh-Punjab chapter. The source document was the National Building Code.

Watch what else is making news

“52 percent of the world’s energy is used by buildings, which is much more than the energy used by agriculture, industries or transportation,” stated Bahga. He added that because of this, it is necessary to take steps to design buildings in an energy-efficient way.

Karnataka, Orissa and Rajasthan are other states that have such a code.

The code requires all commercial buildings or building complexes that have a connected load of 100 kW or more, a contract demand of 120 KVA or greater or buildings with a conditioned floor area of 500 square meters or more. It would not apply to buildings that are not using electricity and fossil fuels. It would also not apply in case it is clashing with health and safety requirements of the building.

Architects Gaurav Shorey, and Money Khanna along with Surinder Bagha gave presentations on the PECBC and its implications.