Chandigarh women police station gets more teeth

THE CHANDIGARH women police station got more teeth on Tuesday with the UT Administration notifying that all offences pertaining to crime against women would be registered and investigated by the women police station only.

At present, only cases pertaining to dowry are dealt with by them. The women police station also counsels all those who approach them.

With the notification, cases under Section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), Section 314 (death caused by act done with the intent to cause miscarriage if act done without woman’s consent), Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being alive or cause it to die after death), Section 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) would all be registered and investigated by them.

Offences under Section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 326-B (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 363 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship), 363-A (kidnapping or maiming a minor for the purpose of begging), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) and related sections, all sections pertaining to rape and all sexual offences under POCSO Act, 2012, would be dealt with by them.

All offences related to matrimonial disputes that fall under Section 498-A, 406 (criminal breach of trust), 304-B (dowry death) and various other cases under Section 354 (assault or criminal force with women with intent to outrage her modesty) and related sections would be investigated by the women police station now.

The notification specified that the women police station shall act as a counselling and mediation centre to redress matrimonial disputes and as a nodal agency for raising awareness on offences against women and children by imparting education to women.

The officers of the rank of inspectors and above posted in the Women Police Station shall have the powers of officer incharge or Station House Officer of a police station. “Any other offence, in which the victim is a woman, which Inspector General of Police may think fit to be investigated by Women Police Station, may also be registered at women police station. The said cases already registered may also be transferred to the women police station by the orders of the Inspector General of Police,” stated the orders.

