Chandigarh: Woman to face trial for assault on five-yr-old stepdaughter

The woman, who allegedly assaulted her five-year-old stepdaughter, will undergo trial under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The charges against the accused Jaspreet Kaur (35) were framed by Additional District and Sessions Judge Sanjiv Joshi. The trial is expected to begin on June 1. The accused Kaur is out on bail at present.

UT Police has submitted a 235-page chargesheet in the court against Kaur and named 25 witnesses, including victim’s father Manmohan Singh, victim’s elder brother, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sangita Vardhan, Rajnit Kaur of Government Medical College and Hospital and others, including UT policemen. Police have also included the camera recording of the incident and statements of the girl under Section 164 CrPC as evidence in the case.

The police had registered a case against Kaur on December 3, 2017, at Industrial Area Phase 1 Police Station and arrested Kaur from her relatives’ residence at Sector 27, on December 7, 2017. Kaur’s bail plea was denied twice by the district court.

Kaur had been booked for assaulting her stepdaughter and fracturing her leg. She was videographed carrying out the assault by her stepson, the own brother of the five-year-old victim. Manmohan had lodged a police complaint seeking action against Kaur. He has two children from his first wife and Kaur, a divorcee prior to marrying Manmohan, has one daughter from her first husband.

The couple was residing in Sector 29 when the incident happened. In the video clip, made on a smart cellphone by the elder brother of the victim girl, Kaur was shown assaulting the five-year-old after stuffing her into a jute bag and banging her on the ground repeatedly.

