Chandigarh: Woman steals purse in auto, arrested

A woman helped the police to arrest another woman who stole her purse while she was traveling in an auto-rickshaw. Police have booked the accused. She was produced in the court and sent to two-day police remand.

According to the police, Rajinder Kaur Gill, a resident of Phase 10, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was going home from Phase 7 in an auto-rickshaw, and when she arrived in Phase 10 she found that her purse was missing. “I had Rs. 20 which I gave to the auto-rickshaw driver. When I reached Phase 10, I found that my bag was not with me. I immediately chased the auto and asked the driver to stop. There were three women who were sitting with me, and with the help of the driver I checked all the three women and found that one of them was carrying my purse. I immediately called the police ,” Gill added.