Chandigarh: Woman shares Paytm details, loses Rs 18,000, case registered

The first case of fraudulent withdrawal of money through Paytm wallet was reported in Chandigarh on Thursday. A fraudster called Gagandeep Kaur of Sector 23, obtained her Paytm details and within minutes withdrew about Rs 18,000 from her bank account.

The fraudster called the victim claiming himself to be an employee of Paytm stationed at their Noida headquarters. The incident took place some days ago but an FIR was registered after a thorough investigation on Thursday.

Sources said the accused introduced himself as Rahul and demanded her Paytm details. In her complaint to the police, Kaur, who is an employee with the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), stated, “I had only Rs 18,000 in my account. The money was withdrawn within minutes of receiving the call. When I enquired from the bank, I came to know about the cheating.”

Inspector Harinder Singh Sekhon, incharge of cyber cell, said it was the first such case reported in Chandigarh.

A case was registered at the Sector 17 police station.