Chandigarh: Woman in burqa ‘attempts abduction’ of minor girl student, complaint filed

IN A broad daylight incident, a woman wearing a black burqa allegedly attempted abduction of a minor girl student of Government Primary School, Sector 12, in an auto near PGI on Madhya Marg. The incident happened around 1.30 pm on Thursday.

The head teacher of Government Primary School, Sector 12, Suman, filed a complaint with the Chandigarh Police on Friday, prompting deployment of police Gypsies around schools. The complaint was filed at the PGI police post.

Inspector Narinder Patial, SHO of Sector 11 police station, said, “The girl was counselled by a woman cop. The girl was not able to note down the registration number of the auto.”

According to the complaint, filed by the head teacher of the school with the police, the victim was coming out from PGI and when she reached Madhya Marg, a woman sitting in an auto stopped near her and said that her mother was not well.

The complaint stated that the woman wearing a black burqa held the girl’s arm and tried to drag her but the student managed to save herself. The head teacher, Suman, stated that the girl was so frightened that she was not able to note down the registration number of the auto.

A DDR was lodged at the PGI police post. The school management also filed a complaint with the SSP and district education officer, Chandigarh.