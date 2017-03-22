Chandigarh: Woman dies in ‘mishap’, kin alleges foul play

Rajini died on Monday. Rajini died on Monday.

THE FAMILY members of 25-year old Rajni, a resident of Hallomajra who was working with a jewellery brand in Mohali, have refused to accept the police theory that she died in a road accident. Her family members have alleged that either Rajni was pushed off a moving autorickshaw by someone or she jumped in a bid to save herself.

Chandigarh Newsline mistakenly reported that Rajni was riding a two-wheeler and died after being hit by another vehicle. But details emerging Tuesday show that Rajni died after falling from a moving autorickshaw near Hallomajra light point on Monday night. The auto driver escaped from the spot with his vehicle. The woman was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, by some passersby and doctors declared brought dead.

Areek, Rajni’s husband, said Tuesday, “Rajni was not a child who would fall from the auto. The road stretch between Hallomajra light point and Sector 29-31 roundabout is quite smooth, so the auto could not have hit a road bump. There is little chance of a passenger falling out of the three-wheeler.”

Areek, who runs a salon, said, “Either my wife was pushed by someone from the moving auto or she jumped herself to avoid some sort of assault. We will lodge a complaint with senior police officers.”

Areek said his wife had called him on his cellphone around 7.45 pm informing him that she might be late in reaching their residence (in Deep Complex, Hallomajra) on Monday. Areek and Rajni got married around two years ago. The family members of the victim including her husband, father and others, gathered at GMCH-32 for claiming the body after post-mortem examination.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur, SHO of Sector 31 police station, said, “We will trace the auto in which Rajni had travelled. She was found lying on the road with severe head injuries and rushed to the hospital by another auto driver, Pankaj Kumar, of Zirakpur. The postmortem of Rajni was conducted by a special panel of doctors and the report ruled out the possibility of sexual assault.” DSP (south) Deepak Yadav said the police were making efforts to trace the absconding auto driver and as per preliminary investigation, it was a road accident case. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

In December last year, a woman was gangraped by two persons, including an auto driver, on the same stretch. Though one of the rape accused has been arrested, another accused, who was driving the auto, is still absconding.

