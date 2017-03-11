Chandigarh: Woman booked for getting loan with fake documents

Police on Friday booked a woman resident of Dhakoli in Zirakpur, Archna Kumari, for procuring a loan of Rs 9 lakh after submitting fake documents to Kotak Mahindra Bank in Sector 9. The complaint against Archna was lodged by Amit Oswal, an officer with Kotak Mahindra bank. In his complaint to police, Oswal stated that the woman had applied for the loan after submitting fake documents of her property in 2013.

A loan of Rs 9 lakh was released in her account but further verification revealed that the woman did not purchase the car from the procured loan and the property, which was mentioned for applying for the loan, did not belong to her. Sources said after procuring the loan, the woman had paid some of the installments, but later stopped paying the money installments to the bank. Police said efforts are being made to trace Archna, who was not found at her house. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.