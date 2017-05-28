Chandigarh: Woman arrested for duping Sector 27 resident of Rs 20 lakh

Inspector Parvesh Sharma, SHO of Sector 34 police station: Shilpa Aggarwal along with her son has been arrested in the connection of another forgery and cheating by the Sector 17 police. Inspector Parvesh Sharma, SHO of Sector 34 police station: Shilpa Aggarwal along with her son has been arrested in the connection of another forgery and cheating by the Sector 17 police.

A woman has been arrested Saturday for allegedly duping a resident of Sector 27 of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. The accused, Shilpa Aggarwal (45), who has around 15 cases of cheating against her name, was lodged in Model Burail Jail and was arrested after production warrants were procured from a local court. In his complaint, the victim, Jaswinder Singh Gill, alleged that the accused had taken Rs 20 lakh from him on the pretext of sending his son to Canada. He further alleged that when he demanded the money back from the accused, she refused and later shifted her house from Sector 22 to Mohali.

Inspector Parvesh Sharma, SHO of Sector 34 police station, said, “Shilpa Aggarwal along with her son has been arrested in the connection of another forgery and cheating by the Sector 17 police. We filed a fresh FIR against her on the complaint of Gill on May 23. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that she had taken money from the complainant but had spent it on household works.”

Police sources said that the accused has a long criminal background of cheating residents in Chandigarh, Mohali and in other parts of Punjab. In Chandigarh, the first FIR against her was filed in October 2006. The accused used to advertise her travel agency in local newspapers and charged heavy money on the pretext of providing work visas, tourist visas and study visas. She has been also arrested by Chandigarh police in 2010. In 2010, she was arrested on the complaint of one Amrit Kaur Gill, a resident of Sector 9.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now