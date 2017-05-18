Chandigarh: Woman accuses five-star hotel employee of raping her

A 27-year-old woman has accused a contractual employee of a five-star hotel in Chandigarh of raping her at his rented accommodation in the city, police said on Thursday. The 27-year-old IT professional from Jaipur, who was staying at the five-star hotel here alleged that the 29-year-old contractual employee, working in the food and beverages department, had raped her on Tuesday, a police official said. According to the woman, the incident took place when she had gone to the accused’s rented accommodation to celebrate her birthday, the official said.

She also alleged that her Rs 23,000 cash was also stolen from the hotel, the police said.

However, the woman refused to undergo medical examination and recorded her statement in front of a Judicial Magistrate in Chandigarh, they said, adding that the accused, a native of Himachal Pradesh, who has been arrested, claimed that he is innocent. He was produced in a Chandigarh court on Wednesday which remanded him to judicial custody.

