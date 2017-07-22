Chandigarh witnesses four burglaries in 24 hours

The room after the burglary in Sector 21 in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sahil Walia) The room after the burglary in Sector 21 in Chandigarh on Friday. (Sahil Walia)

FOUR BURGLARIES, including two broad daylight ones, were reported in the city in the last 24 hours. The broad daylight burglaries were reported in sectors 21 and 46 on Friday. In Sector 21, two burglars, who arrived in a car, struck at a paying guest accommodation and decamped with a laptop, one LCD, a DVD, two cell phones, branded clothes worth Rs 25,000 and two ATM cards through one of which they made a transaction of Rs 21,000. The PG accommodation belongs to Amit Thakur, who is an employee with a private company at Zirakpur. The burglary took place between 11.45 am and 12.10 pm.

The two suspects were caught in a CCTV camera, which was installed outside a house opposite the PG accommodation. In his complaint to the police, Thakur reported that he came to know about the theft from another PG occupant, who noticed the lock of his room was broken. Police sources said Thakur also received a text message on his cell phone about the withdrawal of Rs 21,000.

The scrutiny of CCTV camera footage shows that the burglars arrived on a motorcycle and one of them could not walk properly. Inspector Dalip Rattan, SHO of Sector 19 police station, said, “Burglars took hardly half an hour to commit the crime. We lodged an FIR and started the investigation. One of the burglars resembled a burglar who was caught in a theft reported in Sector 34 three weeks ago.”

In another broad daylight incident in Sector 46, burglars struck at the house of a cloth merchant, Ved Parkash Sharma. He was at his cloth showroom at Burail village in Sector 45, and his family members had gone to the market at the time of the incident. ASI Hardeep Singh, from Sector 34 police station, said, “Sharma’s entire house was ransacked. Although he claimed jewellery, cash and other items worth lakhs of rupees were stolen, exact loss is yet to be estimated. A case was registered at Sector 34 police station.”

Om Parkash Mahajan, a resident of Sector 38, reported to the police that an unknown person stole away Rs 1.5 lakh and recharge voucher of different telecommunication companies worth Rs 95,000 and 15 kg dry fruits after breaking the lock of his shop at the market of Sector 15 on Thursday night. The police registered a case at Sector 11 police station.

Shiv Kumar, owner of a mobile shop in Sector 40, reported to the police that unknown persons stole Rs 1.03 lakh from his shop on Thursday night. He said he locked his shop around 10 on Thursday night and found the shutter locks of his shop broken on Friday morning. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

