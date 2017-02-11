Chandigarh: Winners of newly-weds competition at Rose Festival to get free trip to Dubai

The Municipal Corporation has finalised the decision to give a foreign trip to Dubai to the winning newly-wed couple at the Rose Festival. There will be a contest for newly-wed couples and the MC will be sponsoring the honeymoon trip for the winners. Sale of entry forms, which the couples need to fill, has already begun outside the Rose garden, the fee of which is Rs 1,000 per form. The festival will be held from February 17 to February 19.

Watch What Else is Making News



“While the first prize will be a trip to Dubai for three nights and four days, the second prize will be to Goa,” said Joint Commissioner Shilpy Pattar.

There will also be a consolation prize of flight tickets to Hyderabad.

Earlier, the MC was in a fix over deciding the travel company to organize the foreign trips as they were all charging high prices. The MC had shortlisted the options of Dubai, Malaysia and Thailand. On Thursday evening Dubai was finalised.

There will be 13 food stalls at the garden to attract more people. Other competitions including the flower and rangoli competition (neighborhood parks, RWAs), rose prince and rose princess competition, on-the-spot painting competition, brass and pipe band competition, rose quiz competition, photography competition, folk dance competition, antakshari, kite flying competition, rose king and rose queen competition (for senior citizens), Mr and Ms rose competition, and floral hat competitions will also be held.

Preparations are on in full swing at the Rose garden, Sector 16. There are 830 varieties of roses at the Rose garden spread across a 40-acre area. As per the officials of the horticulture department, there are 1,400 flower beds and nearly 40,000 plants.