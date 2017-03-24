Chandigarh: Will consider making Sec 22 no-vending zone, says Mayor

Mayor Asha Jaswal and other councillors pay homage to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Martyr’s Pillar in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Mayor Asha Jaswal and other councillors pay homage to martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at Martyr’s Pillar in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

THE CHANDIGARH Municipal Corporation is likely to declare Sector 22 as a no-vending zone. According to the plan, street vendors may not be allowed to sit in the Sector. At present, Sector 22 is among the city’s most crowded areas and street vendors sit even in the parking lots. As no action was taken by the civic body in removing them, shopkeepers in the area had raised objections and alleged that vendors were being allowed to operate in an unauthorised manner, inconveniencing visitors.

Mayor Asha Jaswal said the proposal came up in a meeting of town vending committee as well and they are planning to declare the sector as a no vending zone. “We even have a plan to streamline the Shastri market. I have seen markets in Thailand. They are so well-planned. We will see if we can bring that same pattern here as well,”said Jaswal, talking to The Chandigarh Newsline. There are nearly 2,000 small vendors operating in Sector 22. This number increases during festive seasons.

A decision to declare Sector 17 as a no-vending zone has already been taken. Over a few months, Sector 17 plaza had literally turned out to be a market for street vendors and city residents had been objecting that the beauty of the plaza was being spoilt. The street vendors had been sitting in the corridors of these two markets as well. Jaswal added, “We are hopeful of implementing the decision of not allowing street vendors from April 1. Or for the moment, we might create a temporary vending zone at Sector 17 and at only that place, the vendors would be allowed to operate.”

The civic body is in the process of issuing licences to street vendors under the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. An agency commissioned by the MC in a survey had identified 21,621 vendors. The MC had proposed two categories of vendors – service providers and non-service providers.

The vending fee as proposed will vary areawise. The vendors will have to pay Rs 2,000 as monthly vending fee for providing non-essential services whereas those providing essential services such as tea stall, barber shop, a cycle repair shop will have to pay Rs 1,500 monthly vending fee. Tributes to martyrs Mayor Asha Jaswal and municipal councillors paid tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the Martyr’s Pillar in Terraced Garden in Sector 33 on Thursday.

The Martyrs’ Pillar is a 17’3” high, three-face pillar with hexagon star shape base made of black granite and bears the names of 33 martyrs belonging to Chandigarh. Those present on the occasion were senior deputy mayor Rajesh Gupta, deputy mayor Anil Kumar Dubey, additional commissioner Uma Shankar Gupta, joint commissioner Manoj Khatri and others.

