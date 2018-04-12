Chandigarh: Wife, aide arrested for killing man in sector 52

Police said as Verma became suspicious about Kumar and Seema’s illicit relationship, the two decided to kill him. (Representational photo) Police said as Verma became suspicious about Kumar and Seema’s illicit relationship, the two decided to kill him. (Representational photo)

Five-year-old Mayank and seven-year-old Nikhil are staring at a dark future now that their mother has been arrested for killing their father, a patient attendant in Mohali.

A day after Dharminder Verma was found dead at a park in Sector 52 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, his wife Seema and her associate Omkar were arrested on Wednesday. A case is registered at Sector 36 police station.

Inspector Naseeb Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 36 police station, confirmed they have arrested all three accused, including Seema. “Accused Ram Kumar, who was arrested on Tuesday, disclosed that Seema is his step-sister,” said Singh. Kumar has confessed to have murdered Verma with the help of his friend Omkar at the behest of Seema.

Police said as Verma became suspicious about Kumar and Seema’s illicit relationship, the two decided to kill him. Meanwhile, Nikhil and Mayank are with the victim’s sister Rekha, who is pregnant, at her house in Dadumajra colony, Sector 38 since Tuesday.

Umesh Kumar, a distant relative of the victim, said, “We have no idea now who will take care of the two children. Dharminder, who was a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, belongs to a poor family and his father is a habitual drinker. They are not in a position to raise two small kids. He is coming from UP. Dharminder’s only sister, Rekha, who got married to a local man just one-and-a-half-year back, is also pregnant. She will take care of her baby or these two children,” asked the relative.

Rekha refused to comment. Nikhil is a Class II student in a local government school and Mayanak was recently enrolled in an Anganwadi centre.

Though Mayank is completely unaware about the happenings, Nikhil said three women came and took his mother in a police gypsy. Sushil Kumar, another distant relative, said Kumar had been residing in the rented accommodation of Verma for the last one month.

“Kumar had told him that he was a brother of Seema. But, now we have come to know that the two were in illicit relationship,” said the relative.

