Chandigarh: Water rate to go up only after 24×7 supply, says mayor

Mayor Asha Jaswal on Sunday said the water rates will be hiked only when there will be 24×7 water supply in the city. Jaswal was speaking at the meeting of the Federation of Sector Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC) which was held at the Community Centre in Sector 21.

During the interaction, Jaswal said that officials had brought forth the proposal of increasing the rates for water but she refused, saying that the rates will be hiked when the civic body provides 24×7 water supply in all the sectors.

In the meeting, the FOSWAC chairman Baljinder Singh Bittu also raised the issue of cleanliness.

It is observed that the sanitation problem is still a matter of concern. Heaps of garbage, malba and green waste can be seen all over. There is a need for a small mechanised system which can be deployed in the streets to immediately remove small heaps as and when the streets are cleaned.

The issue of parking was also raised. “Various parking lots in the city markets are in bad shape due to the failure of the MC. The parking area in Sector 35-C is closed without any reason, causing traffic snarls at the Sector 34 traffic light point, which sees the most traffic in the city,” he added.

Hitesh Puri, the vice-chairman, expressed the resentment on behalf of the FOSWAC that no member of the organisation was nominated as councillor.

The Mayor was also informed that the frequent break down of water supply from Kajauli needs immediate attention.

A resident of Sector 34 raised the issue that many sectors, including Sector 34, are still without any community centre and sehaj safai kendras for the collection of garbage. He appealed to the Mayor to look into the matter at the earliest and get such facilities installed in all sectors of the city.

The mayor said that one room in every community centre will be available to the senior citizens with canteen facilities. The proposal for re-carpeting of the inner roads is being taken up in the agenda for the next meeting. The presidents of RWAs shall be special invitees in the ward committees.