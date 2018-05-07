Chandigarh: Wait for two more days for normal water supply, says civic body

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File) Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (File)

The city has been reeling under water crisis for the past six days owing to repair at Kajauli water works, even as Municipal Corporation Chandigarh officials say that it will take two more days for the supply to get normal. Since May 1, tanker services were pressed in 148 times to address the complaints, which were received mostly from southern belt. Rajiv Grewal, a resident of sector 34, stated that it has been a challenging time in summers. “In this scorching heat, people are struggling to get water. The corporation had promised to give additional water to the city from May 1 and instead, city has been reeling under crisis,” he said.

Every year, during summers city faces this scenario.

At present, the union territory gets 85 million gallons daily (MGD). Of this, 58 MGD comes from Kajauli waterworks and remaining 27 MGD is generated through 250 tube wells. In summer, the demand goes up to 116 MGD. For supply in Chandigarh from Kajauli waterworks, water is from Bhakra main and Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal and supplied to Sector 39 Water Treatment Plant in Chandigarh through four pipelines, Phase I, II, III and IV. The Phase I, II and IV are maintained by Punjab government, while Phase III by the MCC.

