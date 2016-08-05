Chandigarh to start anti-dengue drive from PU today

According to the health officials, students of the university and NSS volunteers will conduct the drive inside the campus. Express Archive According to the health officials, students of the university and NSS volunteers will conduct the drive inside the campus. Express Archive

The anti-dengue drive of the health department will start from the Panjab University on Friday and the campus will be checked for mosquito breeding conditions and stagnant water points.

According to the health officials, students of the university and NSS volunteers will conduct the drive inside the campus. The officials said the vice-chancellor held a meeting in the university on Thursday.

“The launch of anti-dengue drive will start tomorrow (Friday) from the Panjab University,” said Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, anti-malaria officer.

He said the campus was chosen because it was the biggest in the city.He said the first orientation workshop will be held in the university on Friday.

“All the heads of departments, hostel wardens and chairpersons will be sensitised about the drive,” he said, adding that a health committee and task force have been formed.

According to the health department, the PU management will use the community radio to spread the message. “We will choose other colleges where inspection will be held to check mosquito breeding conditions,” a health official said.

The health department has already started a house-to-house survey to check stagnant water points and mosquito breeding conditions in the city.

So far, the city has recorded two dengue cases. The number of dengue cases reported in 2012 was 351. While Chandigarh recorded 73 cases in 2011, 13 cases were reported in 2014.

In 2013, the city recorded 107 cases of dengue. In 2015, the number cases reported was 985.

