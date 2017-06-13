Chandigarh UT officials on summer vacation

It’s time for vacation and most of the UT administration officials are going on leave. Already, posts of Finance Secretary, Special Secretary (Finance) are lying vacant and on Monday, even IAS officer S B Deepak Kumar was relieved. His charge has been given to MC Commissioner Baldeo Purushartha, who is already on training till the month end.

Those who proceeded on leave are Personnel Secretary K K Jindal. He is away on medical leave from June 9 to June 18. His charge would be handled by Home Secretary Anurag Agarwal.

Director, School Education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar would be away on leave from June 17 to 26.

Similarly, ADC Rajiv Gupta will be heading for leave from June 24 to 30 and RLA in-charge Karnail Singh would be in charge.

A senior official of the administration said because children have vacations, this was the only time of the year when one could take a break from work.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App