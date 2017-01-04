Chandigarh: UT launches Jan Dhan Aadhaar mobile application for property registration

UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore looks at an offical as he scans his eyes with the app during the launch of ‘Jan Dhan Aadhaar Mobile App’ at UT Secretariat in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia) UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore looks at an offical as he scans his eyes with the app during the launch of ‘Jan Dhan Aadhaar Mobile App’ at UT Secretariat in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia)

THE UT Administration on Tuesday launched a Jan Dhan Aadhaar mobile application which links Jan Dhan accounts, mobile numbers and Aadhaar cards of city residents.

Not just this, the Aadhaar cards of property owners will be linked and details of all the properties that are registered in Chandigarh will appear on the app. The app was launched by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore at the UT Secretariat.

“The aim behind this initiative is to authenticate the genuineness of the property owner and verify his or her details from UIDAI database,” said UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi.

“It is planned to develop some mechanism which integrates all these functionalities in a single system. Thus an android application was developed with the assistance of SAMSUNG, Mobicule by Chandigarh e-Governance Society which carries all the functionalities in a single system,” said an official. “This app will possibly cut out all the intermediaries and reduce the channel of corruption.”

There is going to be 100 per cent accuracy of information since the details are verified from UIDAI database, said the official. “This would save a lot of time since service delivery has become quick now and there is no connectivity lag.”

The JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile) app has many features, including achieving conclusive land titling, all types of field verifications like certificate systems, registration of properties, linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts, authenticated child immunisation system, tracking of arms and ammunition, licensing and providing mechanism to capture GPS coordinates of the actual location where the verification process is performed.