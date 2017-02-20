Chandigarh: UT engineering wing builds new cycle tracks, MC repairs them

In Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia In Sector 37, Chandigarh, on Sunday. Sahil Walia

THE CHANDIGARH Administration may have plans for creating 600 bicycle-sharing points in the city as an alternative transport system where people can take a bicycle to commute from one point to another. But the question is: Is the city cycle-friendly? The cycle tracks in Chandigarh are in a deplorable condition. While the onus of constructing new cycle tracks lies with the UT engineering wing, the repair of the existing ones falls within the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation. According to the Chandigarh Smart City Limited, which has called for an expression of interest for the proposal, there will be 10,000 cycles at 600 stations. The proposal mentions that the bicycle sharing system should cover the entire city to ensure and promote use of bicycle as a practical and easy way to use alternative transport system.

These bicycle-sharing points will be introduced at Sector 17 Plaza, Panjab University, Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, PGI and other busy places in the city.

Only those companies are eligible to apply that have a prior experience in setting up and operating at least one such bicycle-sharing system with 500 bicycles for a minimum of three years. The conditions also state that business should currently be in operation and have a current annual turnover of Rs 20 crore or more. The companies will give a presentation. The expression of interest has to be sent by February 22.

Chandigarh was planned in way to suit cyclists and it has a cycle track spread on over 70 km across all sectors but unfortunately, a large number of tracks are poorly maintained.

One can find garbage dumped at the cycle tracks. At other places, the cycle tracks are being used for parking by autorickshaw or cab drivers.

Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sector 21, says, “These cycle tracks end at the roundabouts, merging with heavy moving traffic which makes it risky for cyclists. Moreover, people here don’t care for cyclists. Nobody gives way to them and vehicles drive by at a high speed.”

Cyclists maintain that using cycle tracks becomes difficult as they find garbage lying all over.

The condition of cycle tracks is worse in sectors 20, 18, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 27, 29, 36 and 37. The tracks which were laid for the safety of bicycle riders have turned perilous.

Amit, a Sector 36 resident who cycles in the morning, says, “The tracks need proper carpeting with streetlights and separation at rotaries. Large potholes are there and one finds it difficult to ride there.”

He adds, “Moreover, there is always a fear of being rammed by a four-wheeler anytime. The administration needs to create awareness first and only then can things work.”

Failed proposal

To promote cycling in the city, the administration mooted various proposals but they could not see the light of day. In 2013 and 2014, the authorities were planning to introduce a facility to rent bicycles called the “park and ride” facility. The administration was also contemplating rolling out a bicycle-sharing scheme in the city in 2015. However, the project could not materialise as the company concerned did not agree to the terms and conditions of the municipal corporation. The plan was then dropped by the officials. Sources said that in the new plan, the cycles are likely to be given after taking adequate ID proofs and people may drop the cycle after they reach their destination at the other cycle point. There will be proper security arrangements and coordination among all points to avoid loss, damage and other theft incidents.

Master Plan

Chandigarh Master Plan 2031 has laid a lot of stress on making the city a pedestrian- and cycle-friendly city, for which several recommendations have been made. It has been proposed to revive V-7 roads. About 70 kms of cycle track network has been proposed across V-2 and V-3 roads. The existing cycle tracks along V-3 roads will be improved and provided proper integration along with zebra crossing near the intersection. A total of 11 longitudinal green belts have been earmarked which are to be developed as green corridors both for pedestrians and cyclists.

Issue discussed in the House

The issue of cycle tracks was discussed in the budget meeting of the House as well. The Municipal Corporation budget has a focus on cycle tracks.