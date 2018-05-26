Chandigarh UT Administration revokes housing board orders

Violation in CHB houses Violation in CHB houses

In a setback to those who got exemptions for making need-based changes in their dwelling units by the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), the UT Administration on Friday revoked the board’s decision saying it had been done without the approval of the administration.

A communication from the Chief Architect has been sent to the CHB chairman, saying, “The UT Administrator has revoked all such orders issued without the approval of the Chandigarh Administration and are not in accordance with the prevalent development regulation, including Chandigarh Master Plan 2031.”

Several people staying in CHB’s dwelling units had made changes like installing grills, construction of additional balconies or doors or staircase. The board last year decided to regularise these violations.

UT Finance Secretary A K Sinha, who holds the additional charge of CHB chairman, told Chandigarh Newsline, “A new committee has already been formed to identify the need- based changes. The public will not be adversely affected because we have already taken a decision at the board meeting not to issue any fresh notice to the public for the existing violations till a decision is taken on the recommendations of this new committee.”

Sinha added that CHB will now follow due procedure and take exemption from the Administrator regarding these violations. The committee will look into these earlier exemptions given by the board and if they are to be made, they have to be ratified by the Administrator now.

The new committee will see the structural stability of the building before recommending the exemption.

There are over 40,000 people, who had made changes in the original structures by constructing balconies, covering their courtyard, converting balconies into rooms or toilets, constructing a staircase and additional washrooms, or even made internal changes. Last year, a survey was carried out by board engineers in all the 61,067 units constructed till date in respect of violations, encroachment and misuse. When notices were issued to the people, the allottees requested CHB to give them exemptions.

