Chandigarh: UT administration rejects panels for finance secretary, SSP

The UT administration has rejected both the panels received from the Punjab government for the post of finance secretary and senior superintendent of police. On a complaint that both the panels were half-baked and that they wanted only direct IAS and IPS recruits, the administration has called for a fresh panel for both the posts from the Punjab government. “In the panel we received for Finance Secretary, one officer is going to retire in two years and the orders itself will take three months. We can’t send such a half-baked panel to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Moreover, we want that direct recruits join us in Chandigarh and not promotees,” said a senior officer of the UT administration.

For the post of Finance Secretary, the Punjab government had sent names of three officers — Vikas Partap, Gurkirat Kripal Singh and Arvinder Singh Bains. For the post of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the Punjab government has sent a panel of three officers — GS Toor, GS Gill and GS Bhullar.

Seniority was another criteria which the administration is looking for in both the posts.

“The high-ups have already recommended that promotees should not be preferred for the top posts and direct recruits who are very senior should be preferred. Fresh panels are being called for now,” the officer added.

The entire process of filling the top posts may now take time because of elections in Punjab.

Sarvjit Singh, a Punjab cadre IAS officer of the 1992 batch, took over as the UT Finance Secretary in 2014 for three years. He was relieved recently and the post is lying vacant. Similarly, the post of Senior Superintendent of Police is lying vacant since December 2016 as Sukchain Singh Gill, the then SSP’s tenure ended and he was relieved. As per general practice, the panel is sent to MHA and final appointment takes place after approval from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

The administration is already facing a shortage of senior IAS officers as the Home Ministry has not sent a replacement for other IAS officers as well. There has been no replacement for IAS officers Addapa Karthik and Bhavna Garg, who left after the completion of their tenure.