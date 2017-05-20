Chandigarh urges Infosys to adopt Government Model High School in Sector 49, teach students IT

The entry of Infosys in helping the students learn about various software and IT will help bridge the gap between the public and private schools: Rubinderjit Singh Brar The entry of Infosys in helping the students learn about various software and IT will help bridge the gap between the public and private schools: Rubinderjit Singh Brar

The education department has asked IT giant Infosys to adopt the Government Model High School (GMHS) in Sector 49 and teach students computer software and IT. GMHS 49 is one of the two schools approved by UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore as extended school where the students stay after school hours to finish home work and indulge in extra curricular activities.

Director School Education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “ The response from the company officials was very positive and we will have one more meeting with them to finalise the procedure. An orientation programme will hopefully start after the summer break.” Brar further said the entry of Infosys in helping the students learn about various software and IT will help bridge the gap between the public and private schools. Furthermore, the perception of the society in general about the government schools need to change and this is one step in that direction.

The DSE was accompanied by 20 principals, 10 each from government schools and private schools, in a conference, “The importance of IT in today’s Education Industry”. The educationist indulged in open house discussion on the recent IT trends and understand the schools involvement in teaching them at the office of Infosys IT park.

“The primary goal of the conference was to bridge the gap between the academia and industry through knowledge sharing and to develop strategies how to improve the align in a better way” said District Education Officer Rajinder Kaur. Apart from this, the department has asked the Infosys officials to impart soft skills to the teachers teaching in both private and public schools so that they can further help the students learn. The two initiatives will be taken up simultaneously by the department with the company.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now