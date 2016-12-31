Chandigarh: Unattended, mismanaged parking lots lead to chaos, add to public woes

Parking chaos in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday: (right) multilevel parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia Parking chaos in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday: (right) multilevel parking in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Friday. Sahil Walia

ROSHAN LAL, a visitor to the DC office, made several rounds of the parking lot near the office in Sector 17 on Friday but could not get space. As he had to rush for an urgent piece of work, he decided to park his vehicle on the main road. Ahead of the new year celebrations here, the parking situation has become all the more chaotic in the city. As per sources, 16 of the 25 parking lots are lying unattended without any contractors. The worst situation is in sectors 17 and 22 during morning and evening hours.

Watch what else is making news:

While one can witness haphazard parking in all the surface parking lots of Sector 17, the Rs 50- crore multilevel parking lies deserted. The multilevel parking is still not running to its full capacity and sees only 350 to 400 vehicles against 900 vehicles which it can accommodate. People prefer to park wrongly on the main road but do not use the multilevel as they say it is too far.

“Till the time I look for parking space, I will miss my appointment with an official. It is such a sorry state of affairs that in a city like Chandigarh, you have to struggle to find a parking space. I am left with no option but to park on the main road,” said Roshan Lal. “You can’t find any space in Sector 17. This is the place where maximum visitors come and at least this area should be systematically maintained,” said Rajan Dua, a visitor.

In Sector 22, the parking lots are encroached upon by vendors. People either park their vehicles on the main roads or in front of the houses in the internal lanes of the sector. “I parked my vehicle in the parking lot and somebody parked just behind my car. I had to go urgently but I can’t take out my vehicle. At least there should be some parking attendants who can organise the parking lot,” said Virender Kaushik, a visitor to Sector 22.

Vishu, a shopkeeper, said that despite pointing it out to the Municipal Corporation to ask the vendors not to encroach upon the area, nothing has been done and it leads to chaos. Joint Commissioner Virender Chaudhary said that they were now making efforts to ensure smart parking solutions with a new tender. Officials said they would be introducing smart parking where all the 25 paid parking lots would be managed by a company. Smart cards would be issued which could be recharged through e-sampark centres.