Chandigarh: Two transport department men held for taking bribe

KAMAL KUMAR, a resident of Naya Gaon and complainant against two employees of the state transport department, has been running from pillar to post to get an all India permit for his brand new Honda Amaze for the last four days and whenever he visited the transport department’s office at Sector 17, the accused raised an objection.

“Once I was clearly told that my file will be passed for Rs 19,300, that is Rs 16,000 as registration fee for my new car and Rs 3,300 late fee that is Rs 50 per day since February 22, the day I bought the car. But the actual fee is only Rs 9,000. I produced my documents at the transport department office on May 2,” said Kumar, a part-time clerk with a lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“I came to know about the real intention of junior assistant Sarwan Bhatia when I found the actual fees from other drivers, who informed me that without paying bribe, it is very difficult to get permit for any vehicle in this department,” he maintained. Sarwan, along with contractual employee Deep Singh, was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 18,300 from Kumar on Friday.

“I pleaded with Sarwan not to charge extra citing my tight financial condition and he gave me a rebate of Rs 1,000,” said Kumar. Sources in the investigating agency said, “Bhatia has been working in the office of the Punjab state transport department for the last one-and-a-half years. He was not entitled to receiving fees in cash from the applicants. Applicants can deposit the fee online and Sarwan’s work was to forward the applicant’s file along with the receipt of online payment.”

Sarwan and Deep have been sent to police custody for two days by a special CBI court on Saturday. In the remand plea, the CBI counsel claimed that the role of some other employees of the transport department were yet to be verified.

