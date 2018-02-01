Chandigarh: Two shops gutted in Sector 20 market

A shop gutted in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Sahil Walia) A shop gutted in Sector 20, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Express photo: Sahil Walia)

A MASSIVE fire broke out at the Sector 20 market on Wednesday. The ground floor of Sawhney Store, a two-bay building, was gutted. The ground floor had two shops. The building is located at Sukhna Path, Sector 20C, Chandigarh. The incident came to light early Wednesday morning around 7-7:30 am when passers-by, on seeing the smoke, informed about the fire to the owner, Jaskaran Singh, who along with his family lived in the same building.

“We were not aware that the shops were on fire. It was only after we heard people shouting that we got to know,” said Jaskaran, who found that both the shops had caught fire. “When I lifted the shutters of the shops, it was all fire and smoke. It was impossible to enter the shop and try to salvage anything,” he added.

One of the shops was a retail outlet of Vadilal Ice Cream and the other sold gift items and provided service for festive decorations.

“As soon as we received information about the fire in Sector 20C at 8 am today, we immediately rushed there,” said Gulshan Kalra, Leading Fireman. Five fire tenders put out the blaze in an hour. “We smashed the back door to enter the building. We covered the building from both the front and the back and started extinguishing the fire using hose pipes,” Kalra added.

Though everyone had already been evacuated, the family pet was trapped inside. “We rescued the pet dog from the second bay and took him safely to his owners,” said Kalra. There were no casualties or injuries in the incident though.

“The real challenge in situations like this is to stop the fire from spreading to adjacent shops. It took us almost half an hour to extinguish the fire but even after that excessive smoke was coming out,” said Fire Officer Ishwar Das.

“The smoke was coming from everywhere and it was hard to say how many shops were affected,” said another firefighter.

The reason for the excessive smoke was attributed to items at the gift shop. “The material that most of the gifts and decorations are made of is highly inflammable and if it catches fire, it produces a thick, almost opaque, smoke, which if inhaled, is a health hazard,” said Das. It took the fire department almost an hour to bring the fire and smoke under control.

“The ground floor is completely damaged. Though the upper two bays have not been damaged, the smoke, finding its way up, has blackened the walls,” Kalra added.

Although the shops were equipped with fire extinguishers, they were rendered useless by the inferno. According to the owner, the fire has cost them lakhs in the shape of damaged goods and assets. “There were multiple appliances such as refrigerators and deep freezers along with stocks of ice cream and gift items at the store,” he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. “Since the incident happened early in the morning, there was no activity within the shop. So, as of now, it appears to have been triggered by a spark caused by a short circuit,” said Kalra.

People thanked the firefighters. “My shop is right next to the one damaged in the fire. I thought my shop will be affected, too, but the firefighters did a commendable job by containing the fire,” said another shopkeeper.

“We also checked shops adjacent to the Sawhney Store in case they also might have been affected by the fire. Some owners asked us to check their shops voluntarily,” Kalra said.

Darshan Singh, the owner of Darshan Cycles, which is adjacent to Sawhney Store, said he voluntarily asked the fire service personnel to check his shop for fire. “I was just being cautious. You never know, a single spark can gut the entire building,” he added.

