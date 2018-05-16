Chandigarh: Two sentenced to ten-year-jail for possessing 3 kg charas

The two convicts, both residents of Himachal Pradesh were held by the NCB in October 2016 while they were possessing the contraband. (Representational image) The two convicts, both residents of Himachal Pradesh were held by the NCB in October 2016 while they were possessing the contraband. (Representational image)

The district court of Chandigarh Tuesday sentenced two accused to 10-year imprisonment in a case related to NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act. The convicts were held by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) sleuths with 3.09 kilogramme of charas in 2016.

The convicts, Mausamdeen (28) and Dildar (20), were sentenced to imprisonment by the court of Additional District and Session Judge, Dr Ajit Attri. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on the convicts.

As per the prosecution, the two convicts, both residents of Himachal Pradesh, were held by the NCB in October 2016 while they were possessing the contraband.

As per the FIR, the duo were held near a check post while they were carrying 3.09 kilogram charas by hiding it below vegetables in a pick-up truck. They were apprehended at the Sector 26/7 dividing road.

As per the NCB, the duo was involved in this kind of drug trade in the past as well and were supplying contraband in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur. They were booked under Sections 8, 20, 28, 29 and 60 of the NDPS Act.

During the trials, the defense counsel argued that they were falsely implicated and the contraband was planted. However, based on the evidences , the court held them guilty and sentenced them to 10-year-imprisonment.

