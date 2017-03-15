Chandigarh: Two persons arrested for various robberies and snatchings

The Chandigarh police on Tuesday arrested two people for committing various robberies and snatchings. The two were arrested from Sector 34, Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as Jeetu, a resident of village Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Manvir alias Manejer, from Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused have been arrested by the crime branch under the supervision of Inspector Amanjot Singh.

Various cases of robberies under the jurisdiction of Sector 26 and Manimajra police stations and snatching cases under Manimajra and police station, Sector 19, have been solved with their arrest.

On March 13, the police team had got a tip-off that the two accused were in the area of Sector 34, following which a team was constituted and the accused were arrested.

