Chandigarh: Two on motorcycle snatch gold chain

TWO persons snatched the gold chain of a Sector 40 resident on Sunday evening when the victim was standing near her house. Both the snatchers were on a bike. According to the police, the incident occurred around 5 pm when victim Renu Singla was standing near her house. Singla reported to the police that the pillion rider was without helmet and he snatched her gold chain. She told the police that the chain was worth around Rs 40,000.

The motorcyclists, according to the police, were caught on CCTV cameras installed in the locality while they were escaping. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.