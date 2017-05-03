Chandigarh: Two men target gas agency employee, loot Rs 1.80 lakh after firing gunshots at Lalru

Police had found some CCTV cameras were installed on the road from where the robbers escaped. Police had found some CCTV cameras were installed on the road from where the robbers escaped.

TWO ARMED men robbed cash of Rs 1.80 lakh from the office of a gas agency and fired gunshots at Lalru on Tuesday afternoon. Both the robbers managed to escape from the spot. Police started an investigation after registering a case against unidentified persons. According to information available, the incident took place around 4.30 pm when two youths entered the office of Universal Bharat Gas Agency located on Dharamgarh road of the town. After entering the office, both the robbers snatched the bag from one of the employees of the gas agency and fired a gunshot to threaten him.

Jyoti Valecha, the supervisor of the agency, said that one of the employees of the agency, Ashok Kumar, was present inside the office and he was completing entries in the register after delivering 180 LPG cylinders on Tuesday. Valecha added that two men came to the office and asked Kumar to hand over the cash bag to them. Kumar said that one of the assailants wore a helmet while the other covered his face with a cloth. He added that the bike on which the robbers came did not have the number plate. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The police officers said that a woman who is living near the gas agency’s office told them that she saw two men roaming in the area before the robbery. The police started an investigation after registering a case at Lalru police station. Derabassi DSP Purshotam Bal said that they had questioned some persons after the incident and they would soon solve the case. He added that they had found some CCTV cameras were installed on the road from where the robbers escaped.

