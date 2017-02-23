Chandigarh: Two killed in separate road accidents

A woman and a minor girl were killed in separate road accidents in Mohali in the last 24 hours. The first incident occurred at Lalru , wherein a 14-year-old girl’s head was crushed under an auto rickshaw in which she was travelling. The deceased has been identified as Anju, a resident of Ballopur village. The uncle of the deceased Parvesh Kumar told the police that the girl went to school to appear for an exam. She later hired an auto rickshaw to return home. While getting down from the vehicle, she tripped and fell on the road and her head was crushed under the rear tyre.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Kumar further informed the police that the girl’s parents are no more and she is survived by an elder sister and a younger brother. Police have arrested the auto driver who has been identified as Avatar Singh, also a resident of Ballopur. He has been booked under Section 279 and 304A of the IPC.

The second incident took place at Dera Bassi wherein a speeding car hit a two-wheeler on the Ambala-Chandigarh highway near McDonalds.

A complaint was lodged in the local police by one Daniel Masih, a resident of Karala village. In his complaint, he stated that his nephew Sandeep, wife Kulwinder Kaur and another woman Kamlesh Rani were returning to the Karala after meeting their relatives in Sundra village on a two-wheeler. When they reached McDonald’s, a speeding car hit them from the rear.

The trio was injured and were taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, but Kaur succumbed to her injuries.

Police have registered a case against Gurpreet Singh,a resident of Chilla village under relevant sections of the IPC. The accused had managed to escape from the spot.