Chandigarh: Two killed as motorcycle hits wrongly parked truck in Industrial Area

THREE PERSONS were killed in two separate accidents in Chandigarh and Kharar that occurred on Sunday.

A woman and her brother-in-law who were riding a motorcycle died after their vehicle hit a wrongly parked truck in Industrial Area, Phase-I, Chandigarh, on Sunday night. The victims were identified as Pooja, 28, and Raj Kumar, 24, both residents of Sanjay Colony in Phase-1, Industrial Area.

The motorcycle was being driven by Raj Kumar and Pooja was the pillion rider. Police sources said that the motorcycle was on high speed. The victims were returning home from Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, when the motorcycle hit the wrongly parked truck from behind. Since it was pitch dark, the victim could not see the truck and rammed the motorcycle into it.

The injured were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where doctors declared Pooja brought dead. Raj Kumar later succumbed to injuries. Inspector Devinder Singh, SHO of Industrial Area police station, said truck driver Hardeep Singh had been arrested and an FIR was lodged against him. Pooja had three children. The bodies were handed over to the family members after a postmortem examination at GMCH, Sector 32, on Monday.

In another accident, a 50-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run incident which happened outside Kharar civil hospital on Sunday. The car driver managed to flee.

According to the police, the man was identified as Sukhdarshan Singh, a resident of Garden Colony in Kharar. Sukhdarshan’s son Prabhjot Singh told the police in his complaint that he and his father had gone out for a morning walk on Sunday and his father was ahead of him. When his father reached near civil hospital, a car coming from the rear side hit him. Sukhdarshan fell on the ground.

The police officials said that Sukhdarshan suffered serious injuries and his son took him to nearby civil hospital but the doctors referred him to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to injuries late on Sunday night.

The investigation officer, Sub-inspector Avtar Singh, said that they had registered a case under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person. He added that Prabhjot Singh noted the registration number of the car but the car driver managed to escape with his vehicle.

Two youths killed, one injured

Panchkula: Two youths were killed and one injured when an unknown vehicle hit a motorcycle near Raipurrani on Monday. The deceased were identified as Mohit, 21, and Sahil, 19. The injured was identified as Rajat, who is admitted to Civil Hospital, Sector 6. The three victims were on a motorcycle and returning from a marriage function when an unknown vehicle hit them. All were rushed to the government hospital where two were declared dead on arrival. A case was registered at Raipur police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now