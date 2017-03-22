Chandigarh: Two inspectors set to be promoted as DSPs

The Chandigarh administration has cleared the names of two police inspectors including Hardit Singh and Umrao Singh for the promotion on the ranks of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The files of both the inspectors have been sent to the office of Home Secretary (HS) Anurag Agarwal, who is currently abroad for one week.

Sources in the police headquarters, Sector 9, said the names of Hardit Singh and Umrao Singh were recommended by DGP Tajender Singh Luthra three months ago. Inspector Hardit, who is currently the senior-most among Inspectors for the promotion, had received a massive brain stroke and paralysis attack while countering a protest at the old district courts complex in Sector 17 in May, 2011.

Hardit is known for his cyber-crime related knowledge and had played an active role in solving heinous crimes including murder. At that time, he was the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sector 17 police station. Sources said the files of both the Inspectors will be cleared when the HS will return from the foreign tour.

