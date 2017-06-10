Chandigarh: Two held with country liquor, given bail later

Two men were arrested and 52 quarters of country liquor recovered from them on Thursday night.

A person was also arrested for consuming liquor at a public place. Police said Satpal alias Sattu, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, was arrested from near Mandir Ram Darbar, Chandigarh.

Police have recovered 28 quarters of country liquor from the accused. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Sector 31 police station. Later, the accused was released on bail and investigation has begun.

In the second incident, Salman, a resident of Dadumajra, was arrested from near Shitla Mata Mandir, Sector 38 West.

Police have recovered 24 quarters of country liquor from the accused and registered a case at Maloya police station. The accused was later released on bail and probe initiated.

Sushil, a resident of Phase 1, Ram Darbar, was arrested near Motor Market, Sector 48, for drinking in public.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 49 PS. Later, he was given bail.

