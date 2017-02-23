Chandigarh: Two groups of youngsters clash in Sector 9 market

The Mahindra Thar parked at Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Source: Jasbir Malhi) The Mahindra Thar parked at Sector 3 police station in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Source: Jasbir Malhi)

In yet another incident of clash among youths in posh Sector 9 of the city, two groups entered into a fierce clash last night. The clash took place at Sector 9 inner market light point in full public view. According to the police, one of the groups were travelling in a Bolero while the other group of youngsters were in a Mahindra Thar. Preliminary investigations revealed that the clash was a result of a road rage. “Those travelling in Bolero intercepted Mahindra Thar forcing its driver to stop the vehicle at the lightpoint. Three youngsters got out of the Bolero and assaulted those travelling in the Mahindra Thar. Then they picked bricks from the roadside and smashed Thar’s windshield before escaping from the scene”, one of the police officials told Chandigarh Newsline.

The spot where clash took place is barely 50 metres from the place where Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s nephew Akansh Sen was murdered by two men on February 9.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

“Its utter lawlessness prevailing in this area, especially during late evening hours. It is a busy marketplace during evening hours and youngsters are aimlessly driving around on the roads in their swanky and modified vehicles throughout the day without being checked. Then they enter into clashes with each other and create nuisance for the law abiding citizens who are moving around with their families”, one of the area resident told Chandigarh Newsline.

The damaged Mahindra Thar belongs to 19-year old Gursewak Singh, a resident of Sector 7. Police were yet to identify the youngsters who damaged Mahindra Thar and escaped from the spot.

In his statement to the police, Gursewak alleged that unidentified youngsters travelling in the Mahindra Bolero forced him to stop his jeep and then assaulted him and damaged his vehicle. He also gave the registration number of the Bolero to the police.

“We are looking into the matter. The Bolero’s registration number is being verified. We have learnt that Bolero was being driven by a Muktsar resident. Further investigations are on. A DDR was lodged”, said Ram Gopal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Central).