Chandigarh: Two get life term for student’s murder

THE DISTRICT court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment in connection with a three-year-old murder case of Class X student Gursewak Singh. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 each on both the convicts.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Monica Goyal held Harpreet Singh (22) and Gurjant Singh (23) guilty under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint ) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court awarded life imprisonment under Section 302 and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each, seven-year imprisonment under Section 307 and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each, and one month each under sections 341 and 34. The failure to pay fine will lead to extension of the jail term of both the convicts. The motive of the murder was a personal grudge of the convicts against the victim, Gursewak Singh.

Gursewak Singh, who was a student of Class X at Government Senior Secondary School in Rani Majra under Lalru police station, was murdered by Gurjant Singh and Harpreet Singh on March 4, 2015. Gursewak was returning home after attending his school with his cousin Jagdeep Singh on their bike. When they reached near Tsambli village, Harpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh stopped them and attacked Gursewak with a knife, resulting in the latter’s death.

Jagdeep Singh in his complaint said at that time both Harpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh killed his cousin Gursewak Singh with a knife. On Jagdeep Singh’s complaint, a case was registered against Harpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh at the Lalru police station.

Gurjant Singh is on parole while Harpreet Singh is lodged in jail. After the pronouncement of sentence, both the convicts were sent to Ropar jail on Tuesday.

