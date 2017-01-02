Chandigarh: Two from Manimajra killed in head-on collision between bikes, 3 injured

NEW YEAR celebrations turned sour after two persons were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes near a private hospital in IT Park late on Saturday night. Three persons were injured in the accident.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Gurjant Singh, 27, and Deepak Kumar, 25, both residents of Manimajra. The injured are Akash and Arun who were riding pillion on Deepak’s bike. Another person sitting with Gurjant Singh is yet to be identified.

Watch what else is making news:



The police officials of IT Park police station said that the accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday when Deepak along with his two other friends was going from Kishangarh to Inder colony. Their bike collided head-on with another bike which was coming from the opposite side. Eyewitnesses said that both the bikes were at a high speed.

“An eyewitness told us that Deepak and his friend Arun were wearing helmets while Gurjant was without helmet. We recovered two helmets from the spot. Akash was not wearing a helmet. Gurjant suffered serious head injuries in the accident,” added a police official.

The IT Park Station House Officer, Inspector Rajeev Kumar, said that some passersby called the police control room after the incident, following which all the injured were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared both Gurjant and Deepak dead. Arun and Akash are undergoing treatment. One person who was sitting with Gurjant was discharged from the hospital as he suffered minor injuries.

Gurjant was a painter and worked at a Zirakpur shop while Deepak was unemployed. The police said that the post-mortem of both the deceased was conducted and the bodies were handed over to their families.