Chandigarh: Two days after he alleged graft, Manohar Lal Khattar publicity adviser removed

Two days after he alleged that "large-scale corruption" took place during the Haryana Golden Jubilee celebrations in Gurugram, Jai Bhagwan Mittal alias Rocky Mittal, publicity adviser to the Chief Minister, was removed from the post by the state government on Saturday. Mittal was also appointed to assist the government with Golden Jubilee celebrations but the assignment has been withdrawn following his controversial remarks.

Principal Secretary to the CM Rajesh Khullar confirmed the development. Rocky, a singer, had reportedly made a statement in Gurugram on Thursday that a senior IAS officer in-charge of organising the Haryana Swarna Jayanti celebrations in Gurugram gave contracts to people known to him.

Mittal had gained popularity in the BJP circles by singing paeans to Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The singer had also reportedly hosted a lavish lunch for 20,000 party people in his hometown of Kaithal after the BJP’s Lok Sabha polls victory in 2014.