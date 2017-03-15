Chandigarh: Two cases of rape reported in 1 day

Two cases of rape were reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula on Monday. In Chandigarh, police have managed to arrest the accused, Ajay Kumar of Badheri village, in Sector 40 and remanded him in judicial custody. The accused raped a 14-year-old girl near the public toilets and was apprehended by the police from his house. The victim narrated the crime to her family, who reported the matter to local police.

In Panchkula, a five-year-old girl, who was missing from her house since the afternoon, was found abandoned and there was profuse bleeding from her private parts near Abheypur village in Sector 19. The medical examination of the girl confirmed the rape allegations. The victim has been referred to PGI for further treatment from Civil Hospital, Sector 6.

A case was registered at the Sector 20 police station.

