Chandigarh: Two bikers snatch cell phones of two women

TWO MOTORCYCLISTS targeted two women, including a PGI doctor, and snatched their cell phones in two different incidents on Thursday night. Dr Lima Lamla Jomira, a resident of Sector 50 and a physician with PGI, came to the market of Sector 22 along with her friend when two motorcyclists struck and snatched her cell phone worth Rs 18,000. The victim failed to note down the registration number of the motorcycle. Passersby informed the police control room.

Minutes later, two motorcyclists struck at the Sector 20 market and snatched the cell phone of Monica, a resident of Sector 27. Sources said she was crossing the road when the snatchers took away her cell phone. The police, which registered two cases, said apparently the same gang was involved in both the incidents.

Chandigarh has witnessed a number of snatching cases in the recent past. On average, two snatching incidents are being reported every three days. The majority of snatching cases are being reported at busy markets.