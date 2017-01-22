Chandigarh: Two arrested, 2 kg charas seized

The suspects in custody on Saturday. Express The suspects in custody on Saturday. Express

Two Jalandhar residents, Rajinder Kumar and Subhash Chander, were arrested and 2 kg charas was recovered from their car near Ropar bus stand on Friday night. The contraband was concealed in a secret cavity in the car. The two were produced in a local court and remanded in one-day police custody on Saturday. The charas was to be sold to youths at high prices.

A senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer said, “The accused confessed to bringing the narcotics from Pathankot. The narcotics were handed over to them by a resident of Chamba, Sham Ji, alias Dola, alias Lalu, who is still absconding.”

Zonal Director, NCB, Kaustubh Sharma, said, “The NCB received information that these persons are involved in drug smuggling and supply of Charas in Punjab region, especially in the Jalandhar area. Acting on this, the NCB team laid a naka at Ropar bus stand and arrested both of them when they were trying to smuggle charas from Pathankot to Jalandhar.”

Sources in the NCB said in view of the forthcoming generally assembly election in the state of Punjab, the Narcotics Control Bureau is on high alert and has deputed 43 officers in all the districts of Punjab to curb the drug supply in the state