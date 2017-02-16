Chandigarh: Two ‘abduction bids’ in five days set alarm bells ringing at city school

A policeman deployed outside Government Primary School on the premises of PGI. Express A policeman deployed outside Government Primary School on the premises of PGI. Express

TWO ALLEGED abduction bids on two girl students of Government Primary School located inside PGI in the past five days have raised serious concerns. One of the students, Komal, a Class IV student, has been not attending school since February 10, when a woman wearing a ‘black burqa’ allegedly tried to abduct her. The school management has written describing both the incidents to Chandigarh police and DPI(s). Policemen were deployed outside the schools and parents were advised to pick their wards from the school Wednesday. Meanwhile, Vivek High School in Sector 38 has put up sketches of two women on the school notice board at the entry gate asking parents to ‘beware of these two ladies’. The school authorities allege that both of them are kidnappers.

HS Mamik, chairman of the school, said, “A concerned parent, who happens to be a senior police officer, brought the issue to our notice about two women kidnappers being at large. So, keeping in mind the security of our children we have put up the sketches of the two at the entrance of the school.”

Disha, a student of Government Primary School, PGI, who escaped an alleged abduction bid by a man in a white colour car along with a woman on February 14, told Chandigarh Newsline, “I was going to my house at Janta Colony in Nayagaon when a man sitting in the car called me. I told him that whatever you want to know, please ask me from a distance. The man threatened me that he will harm my father. I shouted and ran towards the school.” The incident took place around 1.40 pm, when Disha was going home after the day’s classes.

A sketch of two suspects put up at Vivek High School in Sector 38. Express A sketch of two suspects put up at Vivek High School in Sector 38. Express

Suresh Kumar, the headmaster of the primary school, said, “Disha ran into the school premised and she was crying. We calmed down her and she narrated the entire incident. We informed the local police and a police party reached the spot. The earlier incident happened on the Madhya Marg and this one was occurred inside the PGI premises near the residential quarters of PGI employees.”

A teacher of Government Primary School, PGI, said, “Komal, who has not been coming to school since after the incident, told us that she was taught by her parents that in such circumstances, bite the offenders and she did so with the woman suspect.”

Sub-Inspector (SI) Eram Rizvi, in-charge of PGI police post, said, “We have lodged DDRs in both the incidents. I spoke to Komal and Disha. We did not find eyewitness in both the incidents. We are probing both incidents thoroughly.”