Chandigarh: Trouble for vehicle owners who have simple number plates and HSRPs

EVEN THOUGH eight months have passed, the UT Administration is struggling to find an agency that could take over the work of fixing high security registration plates (HSRP). Because of this, over 45,000 people in the city are at the receiving end as they are getting simple registration plates affixed as of now and will have to get these replaced with HSRPs once the administration has an agency in place.

Finding no takers for the previous tenders floated, the UT Administration has floated a tender for the agency again. Bids for this will open on February 28.

“In fact, the companies that applied for the previous tenders offered rates which were really high. That was the reason that no contract was allotted to any one of them. We have floated tenders again now,” said Transport Secretary K K Jindal.

The expiry of the previous company’s term in July last year has led to the pendency of fixing of the HSRP plates. The process of HSRP affixation for the series CH01-BG, CH01-BH and CH03-N was stopped in July due to expiry of the vendor’s contract.

An official of the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA) said, “About 150-200 vehicles are getting registered daily. Although now they get simple registration plates fixed, they will have to apply again for HSRPs after some agency is allotted the work.”

There are chances that the new firm that is selected may charge more than the existing rates. In the last three years, fixing of HSRPs was being done at Rs 79 for a two-wheeler and Rs 183 for a four-wheeler.

The RLA had asked the Chandigarh traffic police not to issue challans to vehicle owners who do not have HSRPs installed on their vehicles till there is no agency in place.