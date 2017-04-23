Chandigarh: Tricity records first swine flu death of season

THE TRICITY recorded the first swine flu death of the season after a 32-year-old patient from Panchkula district died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32. The patient, a resident of Kheru village in Kalka, was found to be H1N1 positive, said officials at the hospital. The Panchkula health department will send a team to the village on Sunday for inspection. GMCH sources said the patient, identified as Yograj, was admitted to GMCH on April 19. “He was admitted with H1N1 symptoms. He died in the hospital on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday,” said an official. While a man tested positive for swine flu in Mohali district last month, no case of swine flu has been reported in Chandigarh so far.

Dr V K Bansal, Civil Surgeon, Panchkula, told Chandigarh Newsline that the treatment of the victim’s family has already begun. “A team will also visit the village on Sunday,” he said. “We will take steps to prevent it from spreading.”

In Chandigarh, while no case of swine flue has been reported this year, cases of chikungunya and dengue were reported from the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) there. The UT health department, however, said that these “all are old cases” and “no fresh case has been reported in the city so far”.

According to details, PGI has found 51 positive chikungunya cases and one dengue case. Health department, officials, however, said they found 37 cases of chikungunya in the city. “The vector which was found in these positive cases is not new,” said a health official. “We don’t have any fresh dengue or chikungunya case so far.”

The Chandigarh health department official said they have already stepped up surveillance to prevent the disease from spreading. All the hospitals are ready to prevent the outbreak in the city, said officials, adding that all the medicines were available.

