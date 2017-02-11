Latest News

Chandigarh tribunal orders compensation of over Rs 21 lakh in accident case

The amount is to be paid by the erring vehicle’s insured firm — TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited — along with 9 per cent interest from the date of the accident.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:February 11, 2017 3:49 am

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) awarded a compensation of Rs 21.19 lakh to a native of Fatehgarh Sahib in an accident case on Friday. A woman died while travelling in an autorickshaw, which was hit by a Toyota Fortuner car in the said case.

The amount is to be paid by the erring vehicle’s insured firm — TATA AIG General Insurance Company Limited — along with 9 per cent interest from the date of the accident. It was stated by the petitioners that in 2015, the victim, Kamaljeet Kaur, was going from Mubarakpur to Badali Ala Singh while sitting in a three-wheeler driven by Rashpal Rana at slow speed on the left side when the accident happened.

 

