Chandigarh Transport Undertaking planning to introduce electric buses, says Adviser

ELECTRIC BUSES for Chandigarh and non-motorised transport corridors along the city roads were among the major announcements made for the city by UT Adviser Parimal Rai during the Republic Day celebrations at the Sector 17 Parade Ground. The programme was cut short due to the heavy rainfall. Addressing the gathering, Rai said, “In order to improve transport system in Chandigarh, CTU plans to introduce electric buses to protect environment. CTU has implemented electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) on long routes as of now. Soon, ETMs will be rolled for all sub-urban routes as well.”

Watch what else is making news:

Further, CTU is also planning to introduce smart cards for passengers. With the help of these smart cards, passengers can purchase tickets for local city travel and they will not have to carry cash with them. Rai said, “Cyclists and pedestrians are now accorded priority in the city. We are working to provide non-motorised transport (NMT) corridors along the city roads.”

This will include development of NMT roads along all major city roads, a total stretch of 65 kilometres. “New drawings have been prepared. Improvement of the current corridors is already taking place, with facilities put in place for non-motorised vehicles around the roundabouts,” said UT Chief Architect Kapil Setia.

The adviser also announced that a 220 kV Inter-state Transmission System (ISTS) GIS Grid Station, with a capacity of 2×160 MVA at Hallomajra was to be set up soon in order to meet the power demand of next 10 years. Rai took salute from the various contingents of the police, home guard, civil defence, fire brigade and NCC and NSS cadets participating in the Republic Day Parade.

He gave commendation certificates to 16 employees of the Chandigarh Administration and general public for rendering outstanding services in the field of public services, art and culture, social services and sports. As many as 22 police personnel were conferred the Administrator’s Police Medal for distinguished and meritorious services and one President Medal too was awarded.

The Chandigarh Police received the overall best turn award in the parade while in the NCC contingents, NCC Naval wing bagged the first position. The cultural programme to be held by students after the award ceremony was cancelled due to the rain.