Chandigarh transport department starts survey, may divert routes of PRTC buses

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

THE TRANSPORT department is in the process of diverting some routes of the buses of Punjab Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) here so that the growing rush of auto-rickshaws and private taxis could be controlled to some extent. The department is also working on finalising the route plan of these buses. District Transport Officer (DTO) J S Johal said they started a survey in the city in December to work out the modalities to run few PRTC buses in the city so that the commuters can get some relief. “We are planning to divert some routes from Phase 11 towards Madanpura chowk and then towards new bus stand in phase 6, from Phase 5 and Phase 3B2 side and from Kumbra chowk side, these are three routes which will connect both ends of the city, it will make travel easier for hundreds of employees who are working in industrial areas and it will also help to mobilise the commuters to the new bus stand,” the DTO added.

He further said that though the plan had not materialised yet but they thought that the idea will work till the city bus service is not started adding that the were planning to divert the routes of 20 buses in the first phase. He also added that he has spoken to the senior officials of the transport department following which they started a survey in the city.

He further said that there was huge rush of autorickshaws and they must do something to ease the pressure on city roads and the the only way is to start some buses which can pick the commuters from Phase 11 and leave them in Phase 6.

The city bus service is one of the biggest issues of the city and with the shifting of the bus stand from Phase 8 to Phase 6 the problem for the residents has increased as they have to hire autos and drivers often over-charge. The DTO said he received some complaints in this regard and that some autos were impounded.