Chandigarh: Training programme organised for voters

A TRAINING camp for voters was held at the district administrative complex here on Thursday in which the voters were explained the function of the electronic voting machines (EVMs). The camp will be organised again after January 21.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (grievances) Nayan Bhullar said that during the training programme, they told many voters, especially first-time voters, how to use the EVMs.

They told the voters that after pressing the button of their desired candidate, they should wait for seven seconds and do not leave the polling booth till the time they hear the beep in the machine.