Chandigarh Traffic Police take out rally to sensitise women about helmet

Women make a beeline for free helmets distributed by Chandigarh Traffic Police before the rally in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Kamleshwar Singh) Women make a beeline for free helmets distributed by Chandigarh Traffic Police before the rally in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Kamleshwar Singh)

AS PART of the ongoing celebrations for the 29th National Road Safety Week with the theme, Sadak Suraksha – Jeevan Raksha, Chandigarh Traffic Police took out a rally especially for women two-wheeler riders. Flagged off from the Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector-42, the rally went on till UIET, Sector 25. It saw over 200 women coming together to promote protective gear i.e. helmet among women riders in the city. Around 200 helmets were distributed among women two-wheeler riders, who took part in the rally.

The event was graced by Alka Singh Badnore, wife of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator V P Singh Badnore, who flagged off the rally on Thursday morning.

A skit titled Paigam, performed by police marshals, was the highlight of the evening with its rather comical take on the importance of traffic rules. It shed light on different distractions we have today that affect our ability to drive. Alcohol, cellphones, speeding being some.

Dr Guneet Singh, a road-safety specialist, then made a presentation revealing some shocking statistics that clearly stated the dire condition of India’s traffic. “Although there has been a 12 per cent decrease in the number of lives lost in road accidents, the figures are still pretty high,” she pointed out. Guneet also spoke about the benefits of wearing helmet and how it could reduce the impact of damage by almost 72 per cent.

Chandigarh Police showcased many cultural programmes such as Gidda and folk songs.

Alka Singh appreciated the efforts of the police and the traffic sense the citizens of Chandigarh possess. “The magnitude of the problem is huge; everybody needs to take responsibility for themselves. We need to understand that unless we as a society join hands and help the traffic police, we will keep losing lives at this pace,” she said.

“People tend to wear helmet only in fear of police, putting our own lives at stake. Although most of us are familiar with traffic rules, we tend to ignore them. Hence, these accidents can be avoided to great extent,” added Guneet. She also appreciated the efforts of Chandigarh Police in curbing noise pollution and launching a honk-free campaign across the city.

When some of the rally participants were asked about the reason for not wearing helmet earlier, Shivani, student of the host college, said, “Honestly, most of us know that wearing helmet is important but I feel since we are not used to it, we consider it too much of a hassle. On top of that we are exposed to numerous skin problems. When we don’t cover our face with scarves is also one of the major reasons.”

SSP Shashank Anand, “The whole point of the event was to encourage the females of our city to wear helmet daily. That was the thought behind giving away more than 200 helmets free of cost.”

Inspector Sita Devi said, “Women earlier were ignorant about wearing protective gear because it was not mandatory. Now that the high court is soon to release the orders, it will be compulsory for all and probably act as an incentive for females to adopt this healthy habit.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App