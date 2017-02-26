Chandigarh: Traffic cop injured while intercepting car

A traffic police constable was injured on Friday when a driver of a car, who had been intercepted for verifying his documents at the light point at Sector 22/23. While the cop’s one hand was still inside the car, the accused rolled the windscreen and pressed the accelerator. The injured constable has been identified as Joginder Singh.

Police have registered a case against the unknown driver of the car bearing a Chandigarh registration number. Police sources said the victim along with head constable Iqbal Singh was stationed on traffic duty near the roundabout of Sector 35/36/42/43 when he spotted the driver of a sedan busy attending a call while speeding towards them. In his complaint to police, Joginder stated that when he signaled the driver to stop, he made an indecent gesture with his hand and accelerated his car.

A case under section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC was registered at Sector 17 police station.